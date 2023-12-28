Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TJX stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.