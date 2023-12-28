Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 85,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.99 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $273.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

