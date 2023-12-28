Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.90

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 612836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 148.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.