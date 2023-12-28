Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

MLM opened at $499.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $499.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

