Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $131.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.