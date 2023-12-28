Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $26.71

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $26.15. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 13,891,482 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Up 15.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.