LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LTC Properties

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

In other news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.