Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Decreased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 26,037 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

