Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 163,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 283,004 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $828.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.35 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.