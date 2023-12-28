LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith Sells 1,490 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
