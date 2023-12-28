LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith Sells 1,490 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

