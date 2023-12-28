Leslie E. Donato Sells 3,400 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,945.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cencora Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.16.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

