Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $88.42 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $7,811,455 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

