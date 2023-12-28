Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.61. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,688 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

