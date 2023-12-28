Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $794.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $688.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $399.29 and a 1-year high of $801.29.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

