LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

