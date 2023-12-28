Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 50.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average is $314.22. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

