Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

