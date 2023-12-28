Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.