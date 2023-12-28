Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,590.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.92. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

