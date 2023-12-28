Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 181,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 90.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.