Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,152 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

