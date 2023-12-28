Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 145,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 44.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 255.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

