Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

