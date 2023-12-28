Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.15. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 22,927 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

