KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of KIO opened at $12.57 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

