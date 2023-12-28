Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KIRK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $37.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.