Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 407,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 234,111 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $38.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

