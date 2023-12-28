Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4964 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Kering stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kering has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

