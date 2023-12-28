Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

KAI stock opened at $285.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.39. Kadant has a 52-week low of $173.61 and a 52-week high of $288.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

