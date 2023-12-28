Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Kadant Price Performance
KAI stock opened at $285.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.39. Kadant has a 52-week low of $173.61 and a 52-week high of $288.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
