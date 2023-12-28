JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) versus Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Head-To-Head Review

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) and Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JSR and Stepan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR N/A N/A N/A Stepan 2.16% 4.75% 2.35%

Dividends

JSR pays an annual dividend of $31.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 114.9%. Stepan pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. JSR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stepan pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stepan has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. JSR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.6% of JSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Stepan shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Stepan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JSR and Stepan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Stepan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stepan has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Stepan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stepan is more favorable than JSR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JSR and Stepan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSR N/A N/A N/A $106.06 0.25 Stepan $2.42 billion 0.87 $147.15 million $2.27 41.52

Stepan has higher revenue and earnings than JSR. JSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stepan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stepan beats JSR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc. The company's Life Sciences Business offers services to support drug development, vitro reagents for diagnostics, research and raw materials for regent, bioprocess materials, etc. Its Plastics Business provides synthetic resins, including ABS, AES, AS, and ASA resins. The company's Other Business offers acrylic emulsion, water-based emulsion, and stain resistance. JSR Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients. Its surfactants are also used in various applications, including emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products; and industrial applications comprising latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE); polyester resins, including liquid and powdered products, which are used in CASE applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials, as well as components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. Stepan Company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

