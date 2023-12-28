Joseph P. Kelley Sells 2,800 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $264.19 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

