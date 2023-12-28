John Anthony Dibella II Sells 5,411 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.68 million, a PE ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

