JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 866,863 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

