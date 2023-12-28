iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,563,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYF opened at $85.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.