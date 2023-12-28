iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.99 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.