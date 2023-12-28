iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.50

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 68124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.