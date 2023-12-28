iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $77.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

