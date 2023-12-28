iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Cut by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.