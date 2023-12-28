iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.