iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.