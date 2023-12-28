iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.01 and its 200 day moving average is $446.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

