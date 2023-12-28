iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.