IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Udemy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the second quarter worth about $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Udemy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 855,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,079.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

