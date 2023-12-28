IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 38.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $697.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.09. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $702.40.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

