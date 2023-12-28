IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

