IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,045 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

