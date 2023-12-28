Investors Purchase High Volume of Stratasys Put Options (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,487 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 1,234 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 15.2% in the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

