Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

