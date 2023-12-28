Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 603 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 436 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $22,846.40.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,290,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Impinj by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

