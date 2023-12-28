Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells 10,206 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Kory James Wentworth sold 94 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,566.98.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

